SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission in three years

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launches on its mission with a classified payload for the U.S. Space Force at Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

(Reuters) – SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, the world’s most-powerful active rocket, lifted off for the first time in more than three years on Tuesday from Florida’s Cape Canaveral, with Elon Musk’s company sending a group of satellites into orbit for the U.S. Space Force.

The rocket system, representing three Falcon 9 boosters strapped side-by-side, lifted off at a SpaceX launch pad. The rocket’s two side boosters were due to land in synchrony on adjacent concrete slabs along Florida’s east coast roughly eight minutes after liftoff.