SpaceX: Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders

The US satellite SpaceX Starlink 5 is seen in the night passing in the sky above Svendborg on South Funen, Denmark, on April 21, 2020. – SpaceX is scheduled to launch Falcon 9 for the 7th mission of the constellation of networked satellites known as Starlink, on April 22, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST from the NASAs Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — SpaceX has received more than 500,000 preorders so far for its Starlink satellite internet service, according to company founder Elon Musk.

“Only limitation is high density of users in urban areas. Most likely, all of the initial 500k will receive service. More of a challenge when we get into the several million user range,” Musk tweeted Tuesday.

SpaceX operations engineer Siva Bharadvaj confirmed the preorders during the webcast of the 26th Starlink mission Tuesday. “To date, over half a million people have placed an order or put down a deposit for Starlink,” said Bharadvaj.

In April, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said it had voted to approve a SpaceX plan to deploy some Starlink satellites at a lower earth orbit than planned as part of its push to offer space-based broadband internet.

SpaceX had asked the FCC for approval to fly 2,824 satellites at a lower orbit as part of the plan to provide high-speed broadband internet services to people who currently lack access.

The change in altitude would improve space safety, reduce power flux density emissions to improve the interference environment and lower “elevation angles to improve the customer experience,” SpaceX told the FCC.

The FCC’s decision to grant the approval, includes a number of conditions to ensure the plan’s safety.

“SpaceX’s operations at lower altitudes and significant maneuverability should result in lower collision risk and an improved orbital debris environment,” the FCC said.

The FCC also said SpaceX agreed to accept that their lower-altitude satellites may encounter interference from satellites deployed under Amazon’s Kuiper Systems satellite project.

In July, Amazon said it would invest more than $10 billion to build a network of 3,236 low-earth orbit satellites.

Musk and Amazon have sparred publicly over the competing satellite plans.

Amazon praised the FCC order for placing “clear conditions on SpaceX, including requirements that it remain below 580 km and accept additional interference resulting from its redesign. These conditions address our primary concerns regarding space safety and interference.”

SpaceX, which plans to eventually deploy 12,000 satellites in total, has said previously the Starlink constellation will cost it roughly $10 billion.

While extremely costly to deploy, satellite technology can provide high-speed internet for people who live in rural or hard-to-serve places where fiber optic cables and cell towers do not reach. The technology could also be a critical backstop when hurricanes or other natural disasters disrupt communication.

