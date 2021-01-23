LIVE: SpaceX to debut ridesharing program with Transporter-1 launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — After successfully launching another batch of 60 Starlink internet satellites last week, SpaceX is set to launch Transporter-1, the space company’s first dedicated SmallSat Rideshare Program mission, on Saturday.

The rocket will lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Launch Complex 40. The launch window opens at 9:40 a.m. EST.

The Transporter 1 mission is SpaceX’s first dedicated “rideshare” flight in a program intended to provide low-cost access to space for small satellites that otherwise might have problems hitching rides aboard rockets carrying larger, higher-priority satellites.

Falcon 9 and 143 spacecraft are vertical on pad 40 ahead of tomorrow’s launch of the Transporter-1 mission, the first dedicated SmallSat Rideshare Program mission; SpaceX's 42-minute launch window opens at 9:40 a.m. and weather is 60% favorable → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/BFEnf8uru9 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 22, 2021

Onboard are 143 satellites and hosted payloads from dozens of nations, making it the most ever launched in a single mission. The company says Transporter missions will be carried out every four months or so as required.

The first Transporter-1 mission features CubeSats, microsats, orbital transfer vehicles, and 10 Starlink satellites.

“Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean,” SpaceX said.

NewsNation will stream the event in the embedded player.