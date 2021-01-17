SpaceX to launch first Starlink mission of 2021

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — SpaceX is scheduled to launch its first Starlink mission of the new year.
On Monday, the space company will send up its 17th batch of about 60 satellites for its Starlink broadband network.
Monday’s launch will be the first Starlink launch of 2021, but SpaceX launched its first mission of the new year on Jan. 7. The Elon Musk company sent a Turkish communications satellite to help establish telecommunication services over Turkey and other countries.
Liftoff is set for 8:45 a.m. from the Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39A.