ET Ring home? Amazon offers $1M for Ring footage of aliens

(NewsNation) — If an alien knocks on your door, you could be in luck as Amazon is offering a million dollars to anyone who captures evidence of an extraterrestrial on their Ring doorbell.

Ring owners have until Nov. 3 to submit evidence of alien life which will be reviewed by meteorologist and astrobiologist Jacob Haqq Misrad to determine if it meets the criteria. The winner will get a one million-dollar grand prize, paid out in $50,000 yearly installments for two decades.

The extraterrestrial must exhibit “unusual, extraordinary or unexplainable behavior” and the submission must explain why the image they have captured is alien in nature. The video must include “unaltered proof” of an extraterrestrial visit.

For those who aren’t lucky enough to have a genuine extraterrestrial appear on their front porch, an “Out of this World” prize will be offered for images captured using artificial aids, such as costumes, props or computer graphics.

The most creative submissions that don’t qualify for the grand prize will receive a $500 Amazon gift card as a reward. The submissions for the “Out of this World” prize will be judged on humor and creativity, among other factors.

“Alien costumes and accessories, homemade spacecrafts, and Extraterrestrial-inspired communication with your Ring device are highly encouraged!” the company wrote on Facebook.

Anyone looking to channel their inner Fox Mulder and hunt down proof of alien visitation can submit their video for either contest at RingMillionDollarSighting.com by Nov. 3. Entrants must be 18 or older and winners will be chosen the week of Nov. 6 and announced later in the month.