Avi Loeb calls on scientists to seek UFO evidence

  • Avi Loeb is studying the crash site of an interstellar meteor
  • He said skeptical scientists need to try to collect evidence
  • A whistleblower claims the Pentagon is hiding what it knows about UFOs

Updated:
UFOs

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation