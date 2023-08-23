Burchett doesn’t expect answers from intel community IG on UAPs

(NewsNation) — A group of House lawmakers has asked the intelligence community’s inspector general for information on what it knows about an alleged UFO crash retrieval program, but Rep. Tim Burchett doesn’t expect to get any substantive answers.

“They do (have to answer) technically, but of course, they won’t,” Burchett said Wednesday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” a day after he and five others signed a letter demanding the information.

“This cover-up will continue,” the Tennessee Republican added.

Burchett has been leading the charge for the Pentagon to answer claims from a whistleblower that the military has been operating a decadeslong program to retrieve crashed extraterrestrial aircraft.

The whistleblower, David Grusch, said in an open congressional hearing last month that he’s provided information about the crash retrieval program to the inspector general. During that hearing, Grusch told members of a House Oversight subcommittee that he could not provide names of people with firsthand knowledge of the crash retrieval in a public setting.

Lawmakers have been stonewalled on getting information in a classified setting and are now lobbying House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to establish a select committee on UFOs that would give them subpoena power.

Burchett isn’t optimistic about the prospects of that happening.

“I predict they’re not going to let us have a select committee. They’re going to go down the list and just shut this thing down,” he said. “They’re just trying to run the clock out.”