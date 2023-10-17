‘The Pentagon should be nervous’: Burchett on UFO briefings

(NewsNation) — NewsNation has learned Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., and other lawmakers will soon gain access to the classified SCIF room, where they will be able to look at UAP documents.

For decades, the UFO question has been consigned to the realm of speculation, conspiracy theory and science fiction. However, in recent years, more people have started taking on the subject with a more academic approach.

Burchett, one of the leading members of Congress, is trying to get to the bottom of the UFO mystery and says the Pentagon “should be nervous.”

“I’ll believe it when I see everything. They’re scrambling right now. They’re nervous, and they should be,” Burchett said during an appearance on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

According to Burchett, the focus of these briefings, which are set to begin before Christmas, will revolve around David Grusch’s UFO claims. Grusch, a former Air Force officer and intelligence official, testified before Congress that the U.S. has a secret UFO retrieval program and that people have been harmed in government cover-ups of UFO technology.