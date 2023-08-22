Lawmakers demand UAP retrieval info from intel community IG

(NewsNation) — A group of House lawmakers are demanding information about a UAP crash retrieval program that a whistleblower claims is being covered up by the Pentagon.

The six lawmakers, led by Rep. Tim Burchett, asked the intelligence community inspector general in a letter to provide any and all information about the alleged crash retrieval program by mid-September.

The whistleblower, David Grusch, said in an open congressional hearing last month that he’s provided information about the crash retrieval program to the inspector general. Grusch told members of a House Oversight subcommittee during that hearing he could not provide names of people with first-hand knowledge of the crash retrieval in a public setting.

Lawmakers investigating the alleged crash retrieval program have said they have been denied access to a secure facility that would allow them to review classified information.