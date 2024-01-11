‘Chandelier’ UAP photo shows strange object over Persian Gulf

(NewsNation) — UFO journalist Jeremy Corbell has released a photo of what he is calling a “chandelier” UAP spotted over the Persian Gulf.

NewsNation has not independently verified the photo.

The photo was taken from video shot by a military thermographic/forward-looking infrared camera, or FLIR. According to Corbell, the object is officially designated a UAP — unknown aerial phenomenon — by the Pentagon.

“If you look at it from the bottom, it looks like a chandelier,” Corbell said Thursday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

A photo taken from video shows a so-called “chandelier” UAP in the Persian Gulf. (Courtesy of Jeremy Corbell)

In the photo, the object also looks star-shaped, and some online have suggested it resembles the Chaos Star or Symbol of Chaos. Corbell said he could not release the video due to national security concerns.

“I hope the full video of the chandelier UAP does come out,” he said, presumably released by the Pentagon. The Defense Department has established an All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which is tasked with investigating UAP reports and sightings. Other images and photos are available to the public on the website.

The “chandelier” photo is featured in a new documentary series hosted by Corbell, who speaks to an unidentified U.S. intelligence official about the puzzling image. The official is heard telling Corbell, “It is the most bizarre structure with no purpose and a speed that has everyone across the intelligence community just asking questions, trying to figure out what this thing is.”

According to Corbell, the object has a heat signature “unlike anything I’ve ever seen before,” and people in the intelligence community have reported to him it appeared to have no flight control surfaces, such as a cockpit.

“They don’t know how this thing was maneuvering the way it was, just kind of rotating,” Corbell said. “It’s very bizarrely moving.”

The release of the photo comes a day after the release of a video purporting to show a “jellyfish” UAP flying through a U.S. military installation in Iraq in 2018.

In releasing the images and footage, Corbell says his mission is to find out what is true about UFOs and demand transparency from the government.

“It’s unidentified, which is very dangerous, to have something that you don’t know its capability or intent. That is a big deal,” Corbell said. “UAPs in general, I don’t even know where they’re from, who’s controlling them, but the fact that they can outpace, outmaneuver, outperform anything we have, that is an issue.”