Secret CIA office retrieving UFOs: report

(NewsNation) — According to a new report from the Daily Mail, a secret CIA office spent two decades recovering UFOs from around the world and has materials from at least nine of them in its possession.

The report follows shocking claims that Pentagon whistleblower David Grusch first made on NewsNation in June.

“This mirrors the reporting that we’ve been doing for almost a year now that led up to those congressional hearings. … There is a UFO crash retrieval program,” NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin said during an appearance on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

NewsNation also spoke exclusively with special correspondent Ross Coulthart, who said he has reason to believe that the number of “nonhuman craft” exceeds nine.

“I’m told that the United States is in possession of far more than nine,” Coulthart said. “Whilst this might all sound all incredible … there are special operators recruited from the U.S. Air Force who are involved in these retrieval teams. It’s a very active and ongoing investigation.”

“The U.S. government is going to have to start becoming more candid with the American people,” Coulthart added.