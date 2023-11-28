New reporting on CIA’s role in UFO retrieval accurate: Coulthart

(NewsNation) — A new report from the Daily Mail purports that the CIA has a central role in retrieving UFOs, revealing information about a so-called Office of Global Access.

The report, citing three anonymous sources, claims the CIA sends U.S. special forces to pick up UFO material that is then handed over to private aerospace companies to study.

Investigative journalist Ross Coulthart believes the reporting about the CIA office to be accurate.

“They have been doing crash retrieval for many years,” Coulthart said of the CIA office Tuesday on “CUOMO.” “I’ve got it also confirmed independently by multiple senior intelligence sources.”

Coulthart earlier this year interviewed whistleblower David Grusch, a former intelligence officer who claims the Pentagon is withholding information about a UFO crash retrieval program. The Defense Department denies such a program exists.

The reporting by NewsNation has spurred congressional inquiries.