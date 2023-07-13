Rep. Comer: ‘Lots of interest’ in possible UFO hearing

In this image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. (Department of Defense via AP)

(NewsNation) — Rep. James Comer, R-Kentucky, says there’s a lot of curiosity about UFOs in the wake of a whistleblower’s claims about the U.S. government keeping non-human spacecraft.

The chair of House Oversight Committee says he and other lawmakers are going to try to get a hearing on the topic later this month. Reps. Tim Burchett of Tennessee and Florida’s Anna Paulina Luna, both Republicans, are the Oversight members taking the lead in these investigations.

“They’re very passionate about that issue,” Comer said. “I’ve been surprised at the number of questions I’ve received on that on that hearing, so I think there’s a lot of interest.”

Luna previously told NewsNation that the hearing will likely be bipartisan-led and in her home state.

With growing distrust in the government, Comer added, the hearing has the potential to be “pretty sensitive.”

David Grusch, a former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, spoke to journalist Ross Coulthart in June about his allegations that government officials are retrieving extraterrestrial nonhuman spacecraft, and have been recovering them for decades.

However, in a previous statement, the Pentagon has said to date, there has not been any verifiable information “to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”