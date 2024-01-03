What might Congress learn in classified UFO briefing?

(NewsNation) — Next week, members of Congress will get a classified briefing about UFOs by the intelligence community inspector general.

Will they finally get answers or be stonewalled?

NewsNation special correspondent and investigative journalist Ross Coulthart fears the House Oversight Committee will only get general information.

“I think we’re entitled to be skeptical because unfortunately, the members of the oversight committee aren’t all read in like members of the intelligence committee or the armed services committee,” Coulthart said Wednesday on “CUOMO.” “They’re not allowed to hear all the secrets, and so one of the question marks that’s still unresolved is just how much the inspector general of the intelligence community is going to be allowed to tell them.”

The classified briefing is being given to members of the House Oversight Committee, according to Axios. The panel will hear from the Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community.

Interest in UFOs surged over the past year since whistleblower David Grusch alleged the Pentagon was operating a secret UFO retrieval program. Grusch said he brought his concerns to the inspector general, including classified details he could not share with the public or Congress in an open setting.

“I think at best what they’re going to get is an explanation as to why the inspector general determined that Mr. Grusch’s allegations were credible and urgent,” Coulthart said. “I think that’s very important because a lot of people have said that there’s no basis to Mr. Grusch’s allegations. A lot of people have suggested that it’s all unsourced, whereas we know that the inspector general deposed witnesses. He actually got witnesses to come forward with evidence.”

NewsNation digital producer Stephanie Whiteside contributed to this report.