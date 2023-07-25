Congress to hold UFO hearing this week, here’s what we know

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Americans might gain some insight into the U.S. government’s knowledge of extraterrestrial life and UFOs this week as the House Oversight Committee investigates allegations of spacecraft encounters spanning several decades.

On Wednesday, lawmakers are set to hear from three witnesses about their experiences with UFOs, including former U.S. Navy commander David Fravor and former Navy pilot Ryan Graves — both of whom claim to have encountered UFOs.

The most anticipated testimony is expected from David Grush, a former U.S. intelligence officer, who claims that the U.S. has recovered “intact and partially intact” spacecraft of non-human origins.

As the hearing approaches, questions surrounding intriguing and questionable events, like the Phoenix Lights, the Roswell incident and alleged secrets from Area 51 are at the forefront of Americans’ thoughts and curiosity.

Several aircraft pilots claim the U.S. government has covered up investigations after encounters with non-human vehicles here on Earth.

Grech granted an exclusive interview to NewsNation, stating that the evidence is overwhelming.

“There are many videos that are totally fair to release through a declassification process. and I find it very concerning from a transparency perspective that all that the department has declassified were those three famous videos. There are more concerning videos that left me with a lot of questions.”

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) will lead Wednesday’s hearing. He asserts that he has knowledge that indicates the government has unreleased videos related to UFOs. He said the hearing’s objective is to apply pressure on federal intelligence officials, urging them to release records related to UFOs.

NewsNation has received reports that there is an overwhelming interest from Americans who wish to attend the hearing that there might not be enough room to accommodate everyone in the room.

The focus lies on government transparency, and the credibility of the witnesses is expected to come under scrutiny.

It’s essential to keep in mind that the witnesses could potentially face perjury charges if they’re found to be withholding or misrepresenting the complete truth regarding their UFO claims.

The hearing is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. NewsNation will provide special coverage of the event.