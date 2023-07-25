Congressional UFO hearing: Witnesses and what to expect

(NewsNation) — UFO fever is taking over Washington D.C. before the historic Congressional hearing on the U.S. government’s knowledge of extraterrestrial life and UFOs.

Some enthusiasts will be hosting online watch parties for the hearing and others are set to begin lining up outside Congress for the chance to attend the hearing in person, sources tell NewsNation.

You can also watch the hearing live on NewsNation at 10 a.m. ET.

On Wednesday, lawmakers will hear from three witnesses about their experiences with UFOs in an open hearing that is gathering increasing interest from the public.

The House Oversight Committee will hear from David Grusch, an Air Force veteran and former member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency. Grusch alleged the U.S. government has a secret alien spacecraft retrieval program in an exclusive NewsNation interview.

Also testifying is former Navy pilot Ryan Graves who told NewsNation he has first-hand accounts of UFOs and former U.S. Navy commander David Fravor, one of the pilots who flew close to the viral video of a Tic Tac-shaped craft.

The hearing will begin with opening statements, followed by questions from members of Congress,

Witnesses released their opening statements ahead of the hearing, which already present bold claims about UAPs.

“UAP are in our airspace, but they are grossly underreported. These sightings are not rare or isolated; they are routine,” Graves wrote.

In his opening statement, Fravor emphasized transparency, saying “This issue is not about full public disclosure that could undermine national security, but it is about ensuring that our system of

checks and balances works across all work done in our government using taxpayer funds.”

Chris Mellon, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence under President Bill Clinton’s and President George W. Bush’s administrations, is backing Grusch’s claims, saying the U.S. recovered alien technology.

“I’ve been told that we have recovered technology that did not originate on this earth by officials in the Department of Defense and by former intelligence officials,” Mellon told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo.