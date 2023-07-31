Congressman: More witnesses were scared away from UFO hearing

(NewsNation) — Several more political figures might have testified at Wednesday’s congressional hearing on UAPs and UFOs, but some backed out unexpectedly, according to U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tennessee).

Burchett previously told NewsNation’s senior national correspondent Brian Entin that he expected about six witnesses to testify. Only three did.

“We had one tell us that he’d received a call from, I guess, maybe the Pentagon, and he or she decided that maybe it was best they weren’t on there,” Burchett said.

As lawmakers continue to probe the issue, NewsNation’s Brian Entin hosted a two-hour special report on the hearing, including analysis from UFO experts.

According to the congressman, he’s heard from several colleagues who claim to have experienced sightings of their own, but they tend to want to remain anonymous, he said.

“Lo and behold, they start backing out,” Burchett said. “I’m told by reliable people I need to be careful and I don’t know what I’m doing.”