UFO whistleblower calls out congressmen in Joe Rogan interview

David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Office representative on the Defense Department’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, testifies during House Oversight & Accountability Committee’s National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs Subcommittee’s hearing on “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency” at the U.S. Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

(NewsNation) — Whistleblower David Grusch made headlines when he first said on NewsNation the U.S. government is covering up a UFO retrieval program. Following that interview and testimony before Congress, he’s now appearing on comedian Joe Rogan’s popular podcast.

In the interview, Grusch reveals some new information about his journey as a whistleblower. He once again discussed his allegations the Pentagon is hiding a secret UFO retrieval program.

He said on Rogan’s show that multistar generals, directors of agencies and midlevel personnel worked inside the program.

Congress is considering an amendment to the country’s annual defense bill that would force U.S. government agencies and the Pentagon to disclose these programs, if they exist, to Congress.

In the Rogan interview, Grusch accused GOP Representatives Mike Turner of Ohio and Mike Rogers of Alabama of trying to block this disclosure.

“If there’s nothing to see here, why are Mike Rogers and Mike Turner in the House blocking this bill that is, in my opinion, the most important legislation for transparency in American history? If there’s nothing to see here, then why don’t we just pass this and see what happens,” Grusch said.

The interview with Rogan took a more grim turn at one point when Grusch described threats he’s received since testifying before Congress. He didn’t go into detail but said there were two occasions when he was sent a not-so-subtle message that he could be in harm’s way.