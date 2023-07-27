Rep. Eric Burlison: Pilots must feel safe reporting UAPs

(NewsNation) — A day after Congress heard from former military personnel about UAP sightings, Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., says one key takeaway is that more needs to be done to protect pilots reporting sightings.

One of the Wednesday’s witnesses, former Navy pilot Lt. Ryan Graves, testified that in his estimate, only 5% of UAP encounters are reported by pilots, who may fear reprisals or reprimands.

“We need to provide some way or mechanism so that commercial and military pilots are able to easily report information not only to members of the Congress, but the public, and ensure there’s no harm that’s done on their transparency,” Burlison said Thursday during “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

Whistleblower David Grusch, who first detailed his claims of a government cover-up in an exclusive NewsNation interview, said several times during Wednesday’s hearing that he could not divulge certain classified information.

Burlison and other lawmakers on the House Oversight subcommittee that held the hearing hope to be able to review that information in a closed-door setting.

“Until we get the specifics, we don’t know what trail to go down,” Burlison said.