No evidence of alien tech, can’t rule it out: UFO investigator

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Sean Kirkpatrick, the scientist and military intelligence officer leading the government investigation into unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), claimed in an interview with ABC News last month that there is no evidence to prove that extraterrestrial life exists.

However, Kirkpatrick said the government can’t necessarily rule it out either.

“I can’t rule it out, but I don’t have any evidence,” Kirkpatrick told ABC News.

As the Pentagon continues its probe into UAPs, Kirkpatrick explained that “intelligent or extraterrestrial technical supremacy” is a matter of national security; therefore, being caught off guard by it remains a top concern.

While there is a common miscorrelation between UAPs and potential extraterrestrial life, Kirkpatrick clarified that cases involving UAPs are usually “readily explainable.” Most reported objects are classified as balloons, drones or other debris. He said that only a small percentage of cases result in unexplained anomalies.

But while Kirkpatrick maintained there was no evidence of life outside Earth, UAP whistleblower David Grusch, a former national reconnaissance officer representative of the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force with the Department of Defense, had told NewsNation in an exclusive interview that the Pentagon was covering up proof of alien life.

In fact, Grusch will testify before the House Oversight Committee next week with two other whistleblowers on their experience with UAPs.

The battle for UAP data transparency between members of Congress and other government agencies has become a hot topic for the American public in the past few months. Representatives leading the charge hope that witness testimony next week will help uncover the truth behind UAP government secrets.