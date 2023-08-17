‘Flying aliens’ in Peru actually miners with jetpacks, police say

(NewsNation) — The truth is out there, and it appears that the flying aliens reportedly attacking villagers in Peru are actually human miners with jetpacks.

The beings were reportedly attacking an isolated, indigenous village in Peru’s Maynas province, harassing the villagers and attempting to kidnap a 15-year-old girl.

Villagers described the creatures as silver-colored, with long heads and faces and yellow eyes that floated about a meter above the ground. Some accounts described them as seven feet tall, and one leader said they had protective armor.

Authorities, however, have a different explanation for the attacks. After traveling to the remote village, a 10-hour boat trip away from the province’s capital, officers with the Peruvian Navy and National Police had a much more Earth-bound theory.

They say the attacks are actually originating with illegal gold mining gangs from Brazil and Colombia. Investigators said the gangs were using state-of-the-art technology like jetpacks or thrusters that allowed them to fly.

Police said the gangs began using jetpacks to explore deeper into the forest and were targeting the villagers to keep them away from their mining pits.