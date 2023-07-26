Gaetz claims he’s seen UAP image that can’t be attached to humans

(NewsNation) — Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said on Wednesday that he’s seen an image of an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) incident that can’t be attached to “any human capability.”

The statement was made by Gaetz during a House Oversight Committee hearing related to UAPs.

Gaetz said several months ago his office received a protected disclosure from Eglin Air Force Base, indicating there was a UAP incident needing his attention.

He said he asked for a briefing regarding that episode and brought Representatives Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., and Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla. At the briefing, they asked for any evidence seen by the flight crew and to see any radar signature.

“We were not afforded access to all of the flight crew,” Gaetz said. “Initially, we were not afforded access to images and to radar.”

Eventually, they did get to see an image and meet with a member of the flight crew who took it.

“The image was of something that I am not able to attach to any human capability, either from the United States or from any of our adversaries,” Gaetz said. “And I’m somewhat informed on the matter having served on the Armed Services Committee for seven years, having served on the committee that overseas DARPA, advanced technologies for several years.”



Gaetz also said he asked the member of the flight crew why they didn’t take video during the incident. The congressman said the pilot explained his radar and FLIR thermal imaging went down, forcing him to manually take the image from one of his lenses.

According to Gaetz, the pilot encountered the UAPs in a “diamond formation” somewhere over the Gulf of Mexico, and that he saw “What I could only describe as an orb.”