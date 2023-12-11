UFO reporter George Knapp special reports: What’s happened since?

(NewsNation) — In October, investigative journalist George Knapp shared unprecedented access to his research from over 30 years of investigating UFOs in a pair of NewsNation special reports. Since then, lawmakers calling for transparency on classified UFO documents have faced pushback.

The report came after a bombshell congressional hearing in July 2023, where whistleblower David Grusch claimed the government is running secret UFO programs. The hearing triggered a bipartisan push for more information from the government, but Knapp has been sounding the alarm for decades.

Earlier this month, key portions of a measure to disclose classified government records relating to UAPs were stripped from the annual defense spending bill.

The measure was sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is pushing for all classified government records dealing with UFOs and “nonhuman intelligence” to be made public.

“The measure I championed with Sen. (Mike) Rounds would create a board, just like we did with the JFK assassination records, to work through the declassification of many government records on UAPs. This model’s been a terrific success for decades,” Schumer said. “It should be used again with UAPs, but once again, House Republicans are ready to kill this bipartisan provision.”

Some lawmakers pushing for more information say they are now facing a so-called “orchestrated effort” to deny them access to information about the subject.

A new report from the Daily Mail also said the CIA has a central role in retrieving UFOs, citing three anonymous sources who say the UFO material is handed over to private aerospace companies to study.

NewsNation’s Ross Coulthart, who has also been tracking UAP activity and pushing for transparency, says he believes the reporting about the CIA office to be accurate.