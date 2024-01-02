House members to receive classified UFO briefing: Report

U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, stands to leave after testifying before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

(NewsNation) — Members of the House Oversight Committee will receive a classified briefing on UFOs, or as the government prefers to call them, UAPs, next week, according to Axios.

The briefing will be limited to committee members and given by the Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community.

Interest in UFOs surged over the past year since whistleblower David Grusch alleged the Pentagon was operating a secret UFO retrieval program. Grusch said he brought his concerns to the OIG, including classified details he could not share with the public or Congress in an open setting.

Grusch’s claims sparked a congressional hearing led by a bipartisan group of lawmakers from the House Oversight Committee. There has been at least one classified briefing as well, though Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said lawmakers learned nothing new, and he believed the Defense Department was siloing information to keep secrets.

The claims also spurred the Pentagon to create a new, more transparent website to allow members of the military and civilians to report encounters with unexplained phenomena.

Other former government employees have gone on record supporting Grusch, alleging coverups of military encounters with objects that couldn’t be explained given the technology available at the time.

Grusch has not provided any documentation of his claims but has said he did provide classified documentation to the OIG in his whistleblower complaint. It’s not clear whether any of that documentation would be shared with members in the briefing.