How would House UFO investigation hearings work?

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The House Oversight Committee is in the beginning stages of planning a hearing on UFOs following claims from a whistleblower that the U.S. government is keeping extraterrestrial craft secret.

David Grusch, an Air Force veteran and former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, spoke exclusively to award-winning investigative journalist Ross Coulthart, reporting for NewsNation.

In his time at the Defense Department’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, Grusch said the group was refused access to a crash retrieval program.

“These are retrieving nonhuman origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, nonhuman exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” Grusch said.

According to Grusch, that includes spacecraft from quite a number of other species.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., was first asked about these claims on Tuesday and told NewsNation, “I’ve heard about it, I don’t know anything about it. … We plan on having a hearing.”

NewsNation spoke with two House lawmakers who will lead that hearing, who said they hear from the military intelligence officers, and want to see more videos declassified.

Blurry videos of unidentified flying objects have long been a staple of those looking for evidence that UFOs exist. In recent years, the government has taken a more vocal role in investigating such sightings, resulting in the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, recently renamed the All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO.

At the same time, NASA and other government agencies have repeatedly said there is no credible evidence of extraterrestrial activity on Earth, attributing most sightings to natural phenomena or human-made objects.

Lawmakers said if they’re going to hold these hearings, they want to be able to see if they can have more videos declassified and dig in to get an explanation as to what’s allegedly been seen.

They also said they want to talk to Grusch one-on-one to hear what he has to say in person.