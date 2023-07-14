House minority leader supports transparency over UFO data

In this image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. (Department of Defense via AP)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said Friday at a weekly press conference that he supports transparency when it comes to classified information regarding UFOs.

While Jeffries said he has not been briefed on any information related to the subject of UFOs this year, he said he believes that any information that is enlightening and can be put into the public domain should be.

“I do support transparency to the extent this information that can be put into the public domain that is enlightening, one way or the other, and perhaps is able to dismiss some of the conspiracy theories that exist increasingly in our society. That is certainly something that I support,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries’ response came in the wake of Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) announcement that he is introducing new legislation to declassify government records related to UFOs.

The Senate majority leader said the measure will be an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act and be modeled after the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act.

Schumer’s announcement came after whistleblower David Grusch, a former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, told NewsNation about his allegations that government officials are retrieving extraterrestrial, nonhuman spacecraft.

The Pentagon has said there is no information “to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said he will try to hold a hearing about UFOs later this month.

Podcast host and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, who thinks Schumer’s plan is a major development, said direct witnesses to UFOs are “ready to roll” and just need to be given a hearing date.