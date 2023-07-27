Lawmakers raise possibility of UFO select committee

(NewsNation) — Following a historic congressional hearing, momentum is building to continue shining a spotlight on the issue of UFOs.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., has asked for more UFO hearings, and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer tells NewsNation there’s a strong possibility Burchett will get them. There are also new discussions among lawmakers about forming a new select committee in Congress exclusively dedicated to the phenomena.

“There are other authorities that would require the establishment of a select committee, and we’re going to be chatting with the speaker about those things in the coming days,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

If a select committee is formed, that group could have the power to subpoena records, images, videos and even testimony from people under oath.

Congress is still pursuing more information and hoping to get whistleblower David Grusch into a SCIF, a private, secure room inside the Capitol. Lawmakers want to discuss potentially sensitive or even classified information with Grusch that he was not allowed to share publicly at the hearing.

Grusch claimed the government not only has extraterrestrial technology in its possession, but that he knows the locations where they’re housed. NewsNation asked if moving forward, Congress would push to visit those sites and prove or disprove the claims.

“We have a letter that’s going to be penned that the members who are here today will likely sign on, as well as any other member, Democrat or Republican, to get that information and then disclose it to the American people,” said Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.

NewsNation asked: “To potentially visit those sites?”

Luna replied: “We’ll see what they have, yeah.”

Burchett chimed in: “Yeah, 100%.”

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., who formerly served as a Navy pilot, said he does not believe in extraterrestrial life or aliens, but believes it is crucial to continue to study UFOs and for Congress to keep doing this kind of work. That seems to be a shared sentiment among other lawmakers.