Lawmakers: ‘Orchestrated effort’ to block UAP transparency

David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative on the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force (C), testifies during a House Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency,” on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 26, 2023. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Lawmakers pushing for transparency on Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAPs), more commonly referred to as UFOs, say they have been stonewalled when it comes to finding out more information.

The subject of UAPs garnered attention after whistleblower David Grusch claimed the Pentagon was operating a secret UAP retrieval program. Grusch told NewsNation the program was operated without the oversight of Congress and that he believes the U.S. has recovered spacecraft and possibly even bodies of non-human origin.

Grusch’s claims sparked a congressional hearing where he and other witnesses spoke on the subject. However, Grusch declined to answer a number of questions in an open setting but has yet to brief lawmakers in a SCIF, a secure area used to discuss matters of national security.

Lawmakers also complained that a closed-door hearing with Defense Department officials yielded little information, something that Rep. Tim Burchett, R.-Tenn,, speculated was by design. He suggested leaders were siloing information so that officials could truthfully testify they did not know anything about UAPs and that the government was avoiding Freedom of Information Act requests by storing recovered materials with private contractors.

The Senate and House have been working to reach an agreement on a measure that would mandate government disclosure of UAP records and make any recovered technology or non-human remains the property of the government. Sources told Newsnation they believe there have been efforts to weaken the language in that bill as well.