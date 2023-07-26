UFO hearing: Lawmakers, witnesses call for centralized reporting system

David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative on the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force (C), testifies during a House Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency,” on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 26, 2023. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Lawmakers and witnesses at the historic congressional UAP hearing agreed there needs to be a centralized system for reporting and tracking UAP sightings by military and commercial pilots.

“There needs to be a location where this information is centralized for processing and there needs to be a two-way communication loop so the operators on the front end have feedback and can get best practices on how to process information,” former Navy pilot Ryan Graves said.

Graves was joined by former U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Fravor and Air Force veteran David Grusch to testify to their experiences with UAPs during the House Oversight Committee hearing.

The hearing came after Grusch, a former member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, alleged the U.S. government has a secret alien spacecraft retrieval program in an exclusive NewsNation interview.

Graves founded Americans for Safe Aerospace as a pilot-led organization to track UFO sightings. He testified that military and commercial pilots are often hesitant to report incidents for fear of losing their jobs or being dismissed as conspiracy theorists.

“The commercial pilots that have reached out to me through Americans for Safe Aerospace are doing so because they don’t feel there’s another way for them to report the safety issue,” Graves told the subcommittee.

Fravor concurred with Graves, calling for a “centrally located repository” to collect reports from both military and commercial aviation.

“You need to create something that allows you a central point to collect data in order to investigate,” Fravor added.

After hearing the witness testimonies, California Rep. Robert Garcia agreed to the need for a better UAP reporting and tracking system.

“One of the clear outcomes of this hearing is that there has to be a safe and transparent reporting process for pilots both on the commercial side and the military side,” Garcia said, adding the system must take into account the scope of national security interests.