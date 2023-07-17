House Oversight hearing on UAPs to be held July 26: Reps confirm

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The House Oversight Committee hearing on UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena)/UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) will take place on July 26, Reps. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) and Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) confirmed to NewsNation.

Neither office confirmed any details beyond the date. Both Burchett and Luna have been driving the effort to arrange hearings on the topic.

The chair of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), claimed he and other lawmakers were going to try to get a hearing on the topic later this month.

Members of Congress have recently said they want to investigate UFOs after claims made by David Grusch, a former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Grush spoke in June to investigative journalist Ross Coulthart on NewsNation about his time in Congress’ Unidentified Aerial Phenomena task force, which is now called the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO.

Last week, NewsNation sources said the hearing will take place in Washington, D.C. However, there was discussion about taking lawmakers on the committee to Florida to meet with some “insiders” who had more on some possible UAP information.

At the moment, that trip is still undecided. As of now, one of the two leading members of this hearing has confirmed the date as July 26. Congress goes on recess the week after.

The Pentagon has said there is no information “to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced he was introducing new legislation to declassify government records related to UFOs. The Senate majority leader said the measure will be an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act and be modeled after the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act.

Podcast host and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, who thinks Schumer’s plan is a major development, said direct witnesses to UFOs are “ready to roll” and just need to be given a hearing date.

Margot Mather contributed to this report.