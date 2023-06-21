Luna: Lawmakers aim to have ‘bipartisan’ UFO hearing in July

In this image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. (Department of Defense via AP)

(NewsNation) — A Republican representative says lawmakers are planning a hearing on UFOs, which will tentatively be held sometime toward the end of July.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida told NewsNation on Wednesday the hearing is likely going to be bipartisan-led and in her home state.

This hearing comes after David Grusch, a former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, spoke to journalist Ross Coulthart about his time in Congress’ Unidentified Aerial Phenomena task force, which was recently renamed the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO.

Grusch alleged in the interview that the UAP task force was refused access to a crash retrieval program.

“These are retrieving nonhuman origin technical vehicles — call it spacecraft if you will — nonhuman exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” Grusch said.

This includes spacecraft from quite a number of other species, according to Grusch. He has also said the U.S. government has recovered these nonhuman crafts for decades.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer has also said he plans to hold a hearing on UFOs.