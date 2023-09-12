NASA to unveil UFO report this week

(NewsNation) — NASA will discuss an unidentified anomalous phenomena report at 10 a.m. EDT Thursday at the agency’s headquarters.

The full report will be published online about 30 minutes before the briefing, and it “aims to inform NASA on what possible data could be collected in the future to shed light on the nature and origin of UAP.”

The report is not a review or assessment of previous unidentifiable observations, NASA notes.

NASA defines UAP as “observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective.”

It’s impossible to draw firm scientific conclusions about UAP’s, according to NASA, due to a limited number of high-quality observations.

The briefing can be watched live on NASA Television, the NASA app and the agency’s website.