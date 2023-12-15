Neil deGrasse Tyson: ‘Share the data’ on alleged alien life

(NewsNation) — Neil deGrasse Tyson has spent his career imparting his love of physics to others, making it fun, and most times funny, to learn about science and space. What does he think about the latest claims about UFOs and alien life?

For one, he believes Congress and the rest of the government need to be more forthcoming about what they know, like what’s happening in Mexico.

A legislative body there recently heard testimony from a journalist claiming to have mummified bodies of “non-human beings.”

“Now that you have them on display, that’s intriguing. They look awfully humanoid, by the way, to have come from another planet … scientifically this is a start, and now we say ‘share the data’ with other people, share tissue samples so that other labs can investigate,” he said Friday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “That’s how we roll.”

The astrophysicist has been somewhat critical of claims from whistleblower David Grusch, who says the United States is covering up knowledge of a decadeslong UFO crash retrieval program.

Congress has included in this year’s annual defense authorization a measure that would require the disclosure of UFO records, a small win for those fighting for transparency.

Tyson recently published his 16th book, “To Infinity and Beyond,” which explores big questions such as what happens when two black holes emerge and what’s the shape of the universe.

“It chronicles in a very candid conversational way, the urge to think beyond ourselves in the history of human thought,” Tyson said. “Every next advance improves on what the ideas were before, and then you accomplish things that were once considered beyond reach.”