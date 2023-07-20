Three witnesses unveiled for UFO hearing next week

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — House Oversight Committee members leading the UAP whistleblower hearing unveiled the names of the whistleblowers testifying and shared a glimpse of what the public should expect during testimony next week.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., confirmed Thursday that there will be three witnesses who will testify during next week’s hearing: Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace executive director; David Fravor, a former commanding officer of the Black Aces Squadron with the U.S. Navy; and David Grusch, a former national reconnaissance officer representative of the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force with the Department of Defense.

Grusch had told NewsNation in an exclusive interview that the Pentagon is covering up proof of alien life.

Burchette said this year’s hearing is going to be different from last year’s where everyone who testified claimed the information sought was classified. With the three whistleblowers sharing their experiences, the American public will finally receive a resemblance of an answer.

He said the committee has received a tremendous amount of pushback from other members of Congress, the Intelligence community and the Pentagon. Even NASA backed out on them.

“This is ridiculous, folks. Either they do exist or they don’t exist,” Burchett said. “They keep telling us they don’t exist, but they block every opportunity for us to get a hold of the information to prove if they do exist. We are going to get to the bottom of it, whatever the truth may be. We are done with the coverup.”

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D- Fla., said the bipartisan effort to uncover UAP data is really about transparency from the U.S. government.

“When we ask these questions, and the answers are there are no unidentified aerial phenomena, then say that,” Moskowitz said. “But that’s not what the answers are. The answers are ‘We can’t tell you.’ So that leads to speculation.”

Moskowitz said it’s time the government answers questions about what it knows and when it knew it. He also said taxpayers have a right to know what research they are funding.

“The American public deserves to know,” Burchett said.

Unnecessarily censoring things, or over-classification, is what leads to all of these theories that have been out there, Moskowitz said.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said that the government entity that attempts to stonewall the committee from their investigation is doing nothing for the American people.

Luna and Burchett, who are leading the effort, confirmed the hearing’s date to NewsNation earlier this week, saying the public will not be disappointed by whistleblower testimony.

The House Oversight Committee hearing on UAPs/UFOs will be held on July 26 at 10 a.m. ET.