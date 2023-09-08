Can the Pentagon recruit the public to help investigate UFOs?

(NewsNation) — A new website for the Pentagon’s UFO office shows hotspots where there have been reported sightings of UFOs as lawmakers pressure the agency to be more transparent regarding investigations into the phenomenon.

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office was tasked with creating the website by Congress. It will serve as a place for the AARO to release declassified UFO investigation results and will also have a system for the general public to report sightings. Previously, AARO only collected and investigated reports from members of the military.

The hope is that more data will help scientists and those in the Defense Department determine what is behind UFO sightings.

Solar physics researcher Dr. Jimmy Negus told NewsNation any investigation must follow scientific processes to determine if a phenomenon exists.

Negus also suggested the government should work to create a ground-based observatory and utilize those in the general public to help in the search for extraterrestrial life. With advancements in technology, Negus said even amateurs can take high-resolution photos of space.

Because space is so vast, researchers may find themselves with large amounts of data on millions of galaxies. Negus said those in his field have begun to use the public to help analyze the information.

“What we’ve done is provide a public portal where the public can come and see our data and can help us analyze what’s real and what’s not,” he said.

It’s an approach that could also work with UFO reports, Negus suggested.

However, the AARO’s website has yet to create a form for the public to submit reports of UFO sightings. According to the website, it’s coming soon.