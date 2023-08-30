Ramaswamy supports full UFO disclosure: ‘We can handle the truth’

FILE – Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. With six weeks until the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, some hopefuls are finding creative ways to boost their donor numbers and ensure they make it on stage. Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy rolled out a plan to let people who raise money for his campaign keep 10% of what they take in from other donors. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(NewsNation) — Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is among millions urging the U.S. government to reveal its UAP, better known as UFO, knowledge.

“We deserve a government that stops lying to its people and just comes clean about what we know & what we don’t,” Ramaswamy wrote Wednesday in a post on X. “We CAN handle the TRUTH. And we deserve a government that gives it to us.”

It comes after Ramaswamy pushed for full disclosure and transparency of UFOs at a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday.

In a note to Congress, shared in a similar message on X, ahead of the meeting, Ramaswamy proposed seven questions for the hearing that focus on the possibility that the government has withheld details about sightings.

“What are the names and titles of the people with direct, first-hand knowledge of & access to the crash retrieval programs? Which facilities/military bases house the recovered material?” he asked.

While it is unusual for political candidates to discuss UFOs, public interest has spiked following claims that the government has secretly been in possession of nonhuman spacecraft.

“Reality: this issue has been raised by credible and decorated members of our military & is currently being investigated by Congress,” Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy’s statements also come after presidential candidate and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s joked about UAPs during the Republican presidential primary debate.

When asked what he would do as president to level with Americans on what the government knows about the encounters with extraterrestrials, Christie jokingly insinuated that the moderator asked him the question because they are both from New Jersey.

However, he added that it is the president’s job to be honest with the American people, whether the discussion is about UFOs or problems with the education system.