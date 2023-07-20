Reporter: Momentum building for UFO transparency

(NewsNation) — Investigative journalist Ross Coulthart, who interviewed UFO whistleblower David Grusch, says a scheduled congressional hearing next week shows momentum is building to get more transparency on what the government knows about unexplained aerial phenomena.

“This is a unique opportunity for an intelligence officer who’s operated at a very high level inside the U.S. military and intelligence establishment to reveal for the first time what he knows,” Coulthart said Thursday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

The House Oversight Committee will hear from Grusch and two other former military officers, Ryan Graves and David Fravor, at a 10 a.m. hearing Wednesday.

Grusch had told NewsNation in an exclusive interview that the Pentagon is covering up proof that extraterrestrial crafts have been recovered. Graves had reported multiple UAP targets and warned the Pentagon these encounters are putting us at risk.

“It’s quite clear that there has been obstruction,” Coulthart said of attempts by the Pentagon to block military personnel from talking to members of the Oversight Committee.

Graves in his work as the executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace has been pushing for more transparency and to encourage more pilots to come forward when they see unexplained craft. Doing so, Graves says, can eliminate the taboo about UFOs and make the skies safer for both military and commercial pilots.

“We’ve got pilots on the record basically saying they’re concerned about multiple near misses,” Coulthart said. “I think what Ryan Graves and David Fravor are courageously doing is sticking their heads up above the parapet to signal to other pilots and other military witnesses that it’s OK to come forward, that Congress wants your evidence.”