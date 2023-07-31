Reports: Russian warplanes chased, shot at dozens of UAPs

(NewsNation) — Following last week’s historic Congressional hearing surrounding the U.S. government’s knowledge of UAPs, new reports provide insight into how other countries are handling UAP incidents.

The Russian military and their government are not only researching UAPs but also encountering them, according to a letter by investigative journalist George Knapp which was entered into the Congressional record.

The letter claims on 45 different occasions, the Russian military sent fighter jets to try and chase UAPs and shoot them down in some cases.

Knapp is a long-time UFO researcher who has been looking into the issue for decades. In the 1990s, he traveled to Russia and developed sources, including the person at the head of the agency that handled UAP reports.

“Russia’s program is likely the biggest investigation ever undertaken. Thousands of case files were accumulated. Nearly all of the witnesses who were interviewed were military personnel. Many of the incidents described to me by the program’s director Col. Boris Sokolov were alarming,” Knapp said in part in his letter.

He went on to say, “Sokolov said there have been 45 incidents in which Russian warplanes engaged with UFOs, chased them, even shot at them. In most incidents, the UFOs shot away at unbelievable speeds, but in three incidents, the Russian warplanes were dibbled (pierced) and crashed. Two of the pilots were killed.”

Russia is not the only foreign government that has been responding to the UAP developments. Investigative journalist and former member of the British Government’s Ministry of Defense Nick Pope spoke to NewsNation about how the United Kingdom has been dealing with UAP reports.

“I think there’s always more than you disclose in public. It was the Ministry of Defense’s policy for years to downplay, deny and debunk all this,” Pope said. “Now we in the UK didn’t have a spaceship in a hangar as someone like David Grusch has alleged, but we’ve got a lot of good stuff.”

Pope also added the British government is aware of sophisticated UAP programs in other countries.

“We at the Ministry of Defense knew that the Russians had a program. We know the Chinese have a program. I think this is really good. The key point about this is it’s put back onto the agenda, the fact that this is a global phenomenon,” Pope told NewsNation.

Questions such as: Will there be any sort of international cooperation on the issue? Will there be, or is there currently, any sharing of information? Will the public be informed about key developments? are expected to emerge if these accounts are confirmed to be true.