Schumer: Credible sources say UAP info kept from Congress

(NewsNation) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech that information on UAPs, better known as UFOs, is being kept from Congress in violation of the law.

The House and Senate were recently debating UAP disclosure measures attached to the annual defense spending bill, which would have mandated government agencies to release information on the phenomena. But lawmakers say the bills have been stripped down and made less effective.

In a speech, Schumer gave his support to disclosure efforts.

“We’ve also been notified by multiple credible sources that information on UAPs has also been withheld from Congress, which if true, is a violation of laws requiring full notification to the legislative branch,” he said.

Schumer also blamed the House for the pared-back disclosure bill.

“It is an outrage the House didn’t work with us on our UAP proposal for a review board. This means declassification of UAP records will be up to the same entities that have blocked and obfuscated their disclosure for decades. We will keep working to change the status quo,” he tweeted.

Whistleblower David Grusch told NewsNation the Pentagon has been operating a secret UFO retrieval program, sparking efforts by lawmakers to determine if the allegations are true.