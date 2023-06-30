Special Report: UFO mysteries and controversies

(NewsNation) — UFOs have captured the nation’s imagination and now even the attention of Congress.

Ever since military whistleblower David Grusch’s claims that the U.S. government has recovered and secretly kept extraterrestrial aircraft, the topic has taken off at warp speed.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin and Nancy Loo dug into the mysteries and controversies in an hour-long special report speaking with UFO investigators and enthusiasts and visiting Roswell, New Mexico for the annual UFO festival that has taken place for the past 76 years.

The event dates back to 1947, when the infamous Roswell incident took place. Military personnel announced they were in possession of a “flying disc” after a local rancher found strange debris on his land.

Decades later, conspiracy theorists claim that the disc was a UFO and the government covered up the incident.

“I think there’s always this anticipation of, did something really happen in Roswell and are there really extraterrestrial beings,” said Juanita Jennings, public affairs specialist for Roswell.

Meanwhile, UFO investigator James Fox discusses the top documented UFO images, including photographs of objects in the sky captured in 1950 in McMinnville, Oregon, in 1965 in Santa Ana, California, and in 1990 in Scotland.