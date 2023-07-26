(NewsNation) — As a U.S. Navy commander in 2004, David Fravor encountered a UFO resembling a “Tic-Tac.”

According to Reuters, he and now-retired U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alex Dietrich were on a routine training mission with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off the Southern California coast when they were asked to investigate radar contacts moving around in the area.

What they saw was an unusual “churning” of the ocean surface, before seeing a smooth, white object that looked like the Tic-Tac breath mints flying at high speed over the water, Reuters wrote.

Navy fighter jets took video of the white object near the USS Nimitz. The video received much media attention after the Navy confirmed the video’s authenticity.

However, there was no official investigation after that, Fravor said at a U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing on whether the U.S. has been concealing evidence of non-human aircraft.

When asked if any reporting took place after the 2004 incident, Fravor said there was just a standard debrief but nothing else.

“No one else talked to us,” he told lawmakers Wednesday.

Fravor this was the only UAP event that he encountered as a pilot.