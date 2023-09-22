New trailer promotes Blink-182 founder’s UFO conspiracy film

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

(NewsNation) — A new trailer has dropped for Blink-182 founder Tom DeLonge’s first feature film, which centers around conspiracies about UFOs and alien life.

“Monsters of California” is a feature film centering around a group of misfit teenagers attempting to find answers to a series of paranormal events in Southern California. DeLonge co-wrote the film with screenwriter Ian Miller.

The singer celebrated when Congress held the first UFO hearing in decades after whistleblower David Grusch went public with claims the Pentagon is operating a secret UFO retrieval program.

On social media, DeLonge cheered Grusch and fellow witnesses David Fravor and Ryan Graves as heroes, declaring himself right about the existence of aliens.

DeLonge has been a UFO enthusiast for some time, quitting the band he founded in 2015 to help found To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, an organization run by ex-government employees and scientists that seeks to use entertainment to turn the world “on to new ideas and new possibilities.”

The singer even told the New York Times he had his own strange sighting in the desert, seeing lights that moved in ways satellites and stars do not.

In addition to the upcoming movie, DeLonge has published multiple books about UFOs and executive produced two seasons of the History Channel’s “Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation” series.

“Monsters of California” is set to be released in theaters and through video on demand Oct. 6.