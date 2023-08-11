UFO center says it’s processed more sightings since July hearing

(NewsNation) — Following the historic congressional hearings in July on UFOs, more people are coming forward with eyewitness accounts of unexplainable phenomena.

But there’s an organization that has been keeping track of UFO sightings and trying to uncover the truth about extraterrestrial life for nearly 50 years. The director of the National UFO Reporting Center in Washington state claims it has processed more than 170,000 sightings in all 50 U.S. states.

Peter Davenport, the director of the center, told NewsNation those numbers are only going up. He added that they are not an investigative body, so they don’t investigate these possible UFO sightings. But they do look over them and post the reported sightings on their website. Davenport said they’ve received even more sightings since the congressional hearing.

“We’re getting reports so fast that we almost can’t handle them,” said Davenport. “We can’t process them fast enough to get them posted to our website. I’m not sure there are more sightings, but people are more willing to report it.”

David Grusch, who previously testified before Congress that the U.S. has a secret UFO retrieval program, continues to defend his claims. Meanwhile, a top Pentagon official called the UFO hearing in July “insulting” to employees who are investigating sightings.