UFO whistleblower David Grusch is hero of 2023: Michael Ian Black

(NewsNation) — Actor and comedian Michael Ian Black is praising whistleblower David Grusch for his “earth-shattering” claims the government is covering up a UFO retrieval program.

“What’s remarkable about Grusch is he is one of the senior-most people in the intelligence community to ever make these kinds of claims,” Black said during an interview with NewsNation’s Natasha Zouves on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “But he did it in a responsible way. He did it in the right way. He followed all the correct guidelines for reporting the information.”

If the claims made by Grusch are true, it “rewrites our history of this planet and who we are on it,” Black said.

Congress has been investigating UAPs since Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence officer, first went public with his claims in an exclusive NewsNation interview with investigative journalist Ross Coulthart earlier this year.

Some lawmakers have since pushed for more transparency around UAPs, or UFOs as they are commonly referred to. They took a step toward that goal by including in the annual defense funding bill a provision requiring disclosure of classified records relating to UAPs but not before House Republicans stripped out key portions of the measure.

NewsNation’s Tyler Warnell contributed to this report.