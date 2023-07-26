After UFO hearing, what comes next?

(NewsNation) — The highly anticipated House Oversight subcommittee hearing on UAPs brought out hundreds of people eager to hear from the three witnesses first-hand, and Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman made it clear he believes the House of Representatives’ investigation has just begun.

So, what comes next?

Congress left the hearing with homework to do, promising a bipartisan bill and more hearings to come.

“It was a very illuminating hearing,” Grothman said. “Obviously, I think several of us are going to look forward to getting some answers in a more confidential setting. I assume some legislation will come out of this.”

Some members were frustrated they weren’t able to get time with witnesses in a secure meeting room in order to hear classified details, leaving some questions unanswered due to the sensitive nature of the issue.

“A lot of (David Grusch’s) answers today were classified information that he provided to the inspector general. We want to see that,” said Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla. “I think that’s the next step here, to get that information in a secure facility.”

The committee promised improvements in key areas: Handling whistleblower complaints better, creating ways to document and collect information about UAPs and erasing the stigma around the subject.

“I think that the groundwork has been laid now it’s in congresses hands to deploy resources and do some more follow-up,” said Taras Matla, a UAP researcher. “We’re looking for our government to be open and honest with us, and if there is indeed some type of nonhuman intelligence operating not just in the sky but present here on earth, we have a right to know and we do want to know.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told reporters a bipartisan group of lawmakers will seek a closed meeting with the witnesses to discuss confidential information.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said Wednesday’s hearing was the “first of many” on the government’s handling of information related to UAPs.

Luna and Burchett spearheaded the effort to hold the hearing, which came more than a year after another held by a House Intelligence subcommittee, the first in over 50 years.

Wednesday’s witnesses told Congress that UAPs pose a national security risk and called for a centralized reporting system.

The Hill contributed to this report.