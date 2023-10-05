The UFO Reporter Part 1: The George Knapp Files

(NewsNation) — For decades, investigative reporter George Knapp has been at the forefront of UFO reporting, breaking key stories such as the existence of Area 51. NewsNation has been given unprecedented access to Knapp’s files, taking you through his legendary reporting and how it still influences the conversation we’re having on UFOs today.

Knapp, a reporter with NewsNation affiliate KLAS in Las Vegas, has won five regional and two national Edward R. Murrow Awards, 24 Pacific Southwest Regional Emmy Awards and nine Associated Press Mark Twain Awards. He has also won two Peabody Awards as well as a DuPont Award from Columbia University.