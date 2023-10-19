Pentagon 2023 UAP report given to Congress: Here’s what’s in it

FILE – The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — More than 270 unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), more commonly known as UFOs, were reported to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) between August 31, 2022, and April 30, 2023, according to a new report from the United States Defense Department.

Most reported sightings of UAPs continue to center around military bases and restricted airspace, a phenomenon the report attributes to a “collection bias.”

The report attributes recent testimony from reputable sources as one way the stigma surrounding UAP sightings has been lessened in recent years.

“Thie bias has been lessened by reporting from commercial pilots showing a more diverse geographic distribution of UAP sightings,” said the report.

While the report found no instances of illness or injury, there were possible flight safety concerns.

“However, many reports from military witnesses do present potential safety of flight concerns, and there some cases where reported UAP have potentially exhibited one or more concerning performance characteristics such as high-speed travel or unusual maneuverability,” according to the report.

The report did not find any risk to the military.

“While the mere presence of UAP in the airspace represents a potential hazard to flight safety, none of these reports suggest the UAP maneuvered to an unsafe proximity to civil or military aircraft, positioned themselves in flight paths, or otherwise posed a direct threat to the flight safety of the observing aircraft,” according to the report.

In terms of characteristics, the report found that the vast majority of UAP shapes that were reported are “orb, round, sphere” (25%). Fifty-three percent of sightings did not report a shape. Six percent reported an “irregular shape.” Rectangle, triangle, disk, cylinder, oval and “ambiguous sensor contact” were all reported in 6% or fewer incidents.

Seventy-nine percent of sightings reported the UAPs as having no visible lights, while 21% reported seeing accompanying lights.

“Although none of these UAP reports have been positively attributed to foreign activities, these cases continue to be investigated,” the report said.