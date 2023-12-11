UFO whistleblower David Grusch interview: What’s happened since?

(NewsNation) — In a groundbreaking June interview with NewsNation, career intelligence official David Grusch alleged a U.S. government cover-up of secret UFO programs.

Since then, the fight for UFO transparency has taken center stage, with key developments unfolding.

House Oversight Committee Hearing on UAPs

A House Oversight Committee hearing on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) in July sparked renewed interest in transparency and the potential of extraterrestrial life. Former members of the UAP Task Force, including Grusch, provided testimonies, but no concrete evidence was presented.

Eyewitness Testimonies and National Security Concerns

During the July hearing, former Navy Commander David Fravor and pilot Ryan Graves recounted encounters with UFOs, expressing concern over potential national security threats. Grusch also asserted that people have been harmed due to government cover-ups related to UFO technology.

Schumer’s UFO Legislation and Pentagon’s Response

In July, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced legislation to declassify government records related to UFOs, modeling the proposal after the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act. Grusch claimed that the Department of Defense is hiding extraterrestrial programs from the public, a notion the Pentagon vehemently denied.

Congressional Efforts and Setbacks

Congress is considering an amendment to the defense bill, forcing disclosure of potential secret UFO programs. However, key portions of Schumer’s UAP disclosure measure were removed because some House Republicans resisted transparency efforts.

The revised bill includes broad exemptions for disclosing UAP records, citing national security concerns. Despite these setbacks, some lawmakers question the motives behind suppressing information about UFOs.

A bipartisan group of House members have raised alarm bells, saying even their efforts as sitting lawmakers to get access to UAP information were being stonewalled.