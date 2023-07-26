UFO whistleblower says people were harmed over UFO coverups

(NewsNation) — UFO whistleblower David Grusch claimed Wednesday that people have been harmed in government coverups of UFO technology.

The claim was made during the U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing into whether the federal government has been concealing evidence of non-human aircraft.

Grusch, a former Air Force officer and intelligence official, went public with his claims that the government is concealing these aircraft earlier this year.

“Do you have any personal knowledge of people who have been harmed or injured in efforts to cover or conceal these extraterrestrial technology?” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Ky.) asked Grusch

“Yes, personally,” replied Grusch.

Bruchett followed up by asking whether anybody has been murdered as part of the coverups.

Grusch was evasive in his answer to this question.

“I have to be careful asking that question. I directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities,” he said.