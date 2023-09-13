Ufologist displays ‘alien corpses’ during Mexico’s UFO hearings

Remains of an allegedly ‘non-human’ being is seen on display during a briefing on unidentified flying objects, known as UFOs, at the San Lazaro legislative palace, in Mexico City, Mexico September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Romero

(NewsNation) — As Mexico’s Congress held its first hearing on UFOs, a self-proclaimed ufologist unveiled what he claimed were alien corpses from Peru.

Jaime Maussan, who has previously been connected to alien claims that were later proven false, testified under oath that he believed the bodies were not terrestrial in origin. In his testimony, he said the Autonomous National University of Mexico had examined the bodies and found unknown DNA. He also said X-rays showed there were eggs inside them.

The two mummified corpses were discovered in Peru in 2017. They appear to have elongated heads and only three fingers and are estimated to be between 700 and 1,800 years old.

However, not everyone is convinced the mummies are alien in nature. The World Congress on Mummy Studies has called the claim a fraud when the mummies were first discovered in 2017.

It’s not the first time Maussan has been connected to such claims, which were later determined to be false. In 2015, he unveiled what was purported to be an alien body. However, the mummy was later found to be that of a child with a head deformity.

Archaeologists believe the elongated skulls on some Peruvian mummies are the result of intentional skeletal modification, which would have been practiced by wrapping babies’ heads in rope, cloths and wooden boards. The practice was possibly part of religious practice.

Mexico is not the only country interested in unexplained phenomena. The U.S. recently held a congressional hearing on UFOs, and some of the witnesses were also present at Mexico’s hearing.

Harvard astronomy professor Abraham Avi Loeb, appearing by video, called on Maussan to allow international scientists to perform further research on the mummies.